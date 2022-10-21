DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County woman is working to make sure that all students in the district enjoy all the activities they choose to debt free.

Holly Green is working to help families going through hard times pay overdue debts to schools in the district so students can enjoy after-school and extracurricular events.

Green started a community fund Thursday and so far raised over $300. She started it after her children’s school sent an email about a school dance that only the children with no school fees can attend.

“I don’t think a child should ever, ever, ever, have to bare the financial burden that their parents are responsible for,” said Green.

Davidson County Superintendent Emily Lipe said this is nothing new to the system, and the practice has been implemented for years.

Davidson County Schools has a procedure in place and has for many years that students must pay all instructional fees prior to participating in extracurricular events or purchasing a parking pass on the high school level. We encourage parents to complete the fee waiver form and submit the form to their child’s principal if a hardship exists.

– Davidson County Superintendent Emily Lipe

School instructional fees for students consist of overdue lunch payments, technology fees, senior fees, student-basic fees, etc. If students don’t have a zero balance, they potentially could miss out on school dances, proms, driving to school, or even graduation.

“I can pay my school fees. I’m very empathic to these people that are having problems right now. COVID hit everyone hard, and inflation is crazy right now. I know what it’s like to struggle,” said Green.

Green said children should be able to enjoy their youth without having the burden of their family’s financial hardship on their backs.

“I just think there needs to be some more follow-up, help for the parents that are not turning stuff in promptly, not meeting the deadlines. We need to try to figure something out to help more people,” said Green,

For families that need help with their student fees, Lipe said the district is always there to help parents when they ask. She said parents can request a fee waiver from the principal and fill out the paperwork to see if the family qualifies.