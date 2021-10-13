Davidson County waitress credited with saving woman’s life while working shift

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County waitress is being praised for her act of heroism during her shift at work.

Tanya Hull said she was working a busy Saturday night shift at the TarHeel Q BBQ restaurant in Lexington when she noticed a man fighting for his wife’s life.

While she was tending to customers, Hull said without hesitation, she quickly ran to the husband and asked to take over.

“My first reaction was just, ‘You know what to do, just let it kick in.’ I’ve never actually had to do it, I’ve had training for it but never had to do it, so, I just sat whatever I had down and go,” Hull said.

Hull said it took three thrusts of the Heimlich maneuver to the woman’s abdomen for the food to dislodge from her throat, ultimately saving her life in an instant.

“It didn’t take much, but it was actually good to start seeing her actually breathing again,” Hull said.

Hull said she learned the life-saving actions from her sister, who’s a nurse. She said she never thought the practice would come to use.

Hull said the couple didn’t go to the hospital, and she has spoken to the family, who said the woman is doing better.

Hull said she’s just glad she was in the right place at the right time.

“I can’t imagine how nurses, doctors, EMTs, paramedics, how they feel on a daily basis, being able to do that, so it’s a great feeling, and, just to be able to do it once is amazing,” Hull said.