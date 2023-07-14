DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County Deputies are preparing for more victims linked to a former Ledford High School science teacher.

31-year-old Andrew Myers is charged with 38 counts of sex crimes with a 17-year-old student.

Sgt. David Blake with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said they are concerned there may be more victims in this case, and due to the level of grooming and coercion, officials believe this is not Myers’s first time in this type of situation.

He also shared the former Davidson County employee served as a tennis coach in addition to his teaching role.

“Unfortunately, one bad apple makes us all look bad,” Blake said.

Davidson County deputies say they work a lot of cases involving children caught up in sex crimes with people much older than them.

“This could happen anywhere,” Blake said.

In the Myers’ case, deputies say he groomed and pressured the 17-year-old into the relationship which lasted about three months.

Blake said there was a digital aspect in the grooming, but the specifics were not shared.

“If they’re communicating on their phone with people, and it appears that they’re trying to hide that communication,” Blake said. “If they appear to be withdrawn, although we know how teenagers can be withdrawn sometimes. So … talk to them,”

Blake calls that a red flag.

Here’s what he suggests you talk to them about, especially high school students.

“They need to tell somebody if a teacher makes them feel uncomfortable, if a preacher makes them feel uncomfortable, if a coach makes them feel uncomfortable, if a parent is making them feel uncomfortable, they need to report it,” Blake said.

Davidson County deputies also want to stress victims need to know they are not responsible, and that they are victims and should not feel they are to blame.