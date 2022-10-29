DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County Schools is reconsidering a controversial lunch policy.

On Friday, FOX8 obtained an email from DCS Director of School Nutrition S. Daved Roberts to cafeteria managers that said “high schoolers will no longer be allowed to charge in the cafeteria.” The change was to go into effect on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Under that policy, students that did not have money in their account or money on hand to pay for the cost of their lunch would have their plate taken away and the student would not have been served a meal.

If a student were unable to return to the cash register with money, their meal would have been thrown away and wasted, according to the email.

Davidson County Schools said the lunch charge policy had been in place since 2011, and the email was sent to let cafeteria managers know that the policy must be enforced.

On Saturday, Davidson County Schools released the following press release addressing the controversy:

“Understanding that the USDA universally free meals program provided to all students for the

previous two years would no longer be in effect, beginning in July 2022 we communicated this

shift to parents on several occasions. These communications encouraged families to apply for

free/reduced meal benefits due to federal school nutrition guidelines that do not allow students

to carry a negative balance on their school meal accounts.

Schools used the first quarter of this school year to prepare for implementation of the policy that

does not allow high school students to carry a negative balance on their meal accounts which

was adopted in 2011. Prior to the universal nutrition benefits provided during the COVID-19

pandemic, the same process was utilized in high schools. If a student is not eligible for benefits,

there must be some form a payment each and every day. If the student cannot pay for the

meal, since no charges are allowed per federal guidelines, the school must have a financial

means to cover the charge. During the first quarter of this school year, schools allowed these

charges to be added to the student’s school accounts. Unfortunately, these meal charges

escalated rapidly, causing concern for school administrators.

In addition to the free/reduced meal application process, other options exist to assist families

that struggle to consistently pay for student meals. The district further welcomes citizen

contributions to locally established “Angel Funds” which assist in covering meal costs, “back

pack programs” which send non-perishable foods home to food insecure families over the

weekends, and to individual DCS schools which have always provided supplemental snacks to

students using funds raised and contributed for this purpose.

Admittedly, discarding food as a means of addressing this complex issue was not the correct

approach, and we regret that it was not considered more carefully before being communicated

to child nutrition staff. It is not the expectation that meals will be thrown away; prior to the

COVID-19 pandemic universally free benefits, our high schools were able to successfully

implement this same policy. We are committed to reviewing the school nutrition no-charge

policy adopted in 2011, reinstating some of the strategies that enabled us to manage this

successfully before, and consider other recommended best practices for balancing a no-charge

policy expectation by USDA with the goal of ensuring all children have the opportunity for

policy expectation by USDA with the goal of ensuring all children have the opportunity for

access to a healthy meal during the school day.