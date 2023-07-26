DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 34-year career with Davidson County Schools is coming to an end for Superintendent Dr. Emily Lipe.

She is retiring next month after teaching and leading students and staff in the district. Lipe took FOX8 crews back to the classroom where she started her education journey.

“Classroom 17. This is where it all started in 1989,” Lipe said. “It was the start of something special. Little did I know in 1989 that this is where I would end up.”

Lipe has been the superintendent of the schools for Davidson County for the past six years. She will never forget her days teaching at West Davidson High School.

“It brings back a lot of memories. I can tell you that,” she said as she walked down the halls Wednesday morning.

She taught 9th, 10th and 12th-grade students English.

“I talk about Davidson County Schools and oftentimes say this is where I’ve grown up personally and professionally,” she said. “It was in this very school that I met my husband and later married. It was in this very classroom that I returned to the day I found out we were expecting our first child.”

Those are milestones in her life reached while helping students reach their potential. 2017 marked one of her biggest achievements: a goal she set for herself to become superintendent.

“I remember how honored I felt,” she said.

In her six-year tenure, her bright smile has faded at times. Lipe served through a global pandemic, extreme teacher shortage and violent school threats. The challenges never deterred her.

“It’s not stress if it’s what you’re passionate about or something that you love, and that really sums it up for me,” she said.

The people Lipe interacts with on a daily basis motivate her. She’s most proud of the talented staff she’s recruited.

“I do believe that our school leaders are collectively the best and brightest that we’ve ever had,” she said.

Many of them sent letters and emails when Lipe announced her retirement.

“‘You have a tough job, but you have done it with much professionalism and have the respect of so many,'” she read from one of the notes. “‘I am thankful for how you have improved schools in Davidson County.'”

It’s hard for her to accept the praise.

“I really don’t think I’m anybody special,” she said. “I think I’m an ordinary person that has a great love and passion for opening kids’ minds and hearts to a better world.”

On Aug. 31, Lipe will take one last walk down the hall, focused on a new future.

“It’ll be a tough day,” she said. “It will be. But I know the time is right, and it’s time for me to step away.”

She might not be in the schools but will keep fighting for public education.

Lipe plans to start her retirement by spending more time with her two children, her husband and her mother.

It was her daughter who pushed her to complete her doctorate degree at High Point University.