Missing 14-year-old found safe, Amber Alert canceled

UPDATE: Katelynn Joe Sharpe has been found safe.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County officials are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old.

Katelynn Joe Sharpe is five feet and three inches tall and weighs 260 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and white vans tennis shoes.

She reportedly left home on Friday morning from Joe Moore Road in Thomasville and is possibly headed towards High Point in a silver Ford Taurus.

Officials are looking through surveillance video from the area and believe Sharpe left with someone.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Davidson County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (336) 242-2105, or call 911 or *HP.