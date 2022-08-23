DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — With houses on top of houses and developments going up left and right, Davidson County leaders are changing lot size rules to slow down development.

On Monday, county commissioners approved changing the minimum lot size in watershed areas from half an acre to one acre.

In non-watershed areas, the lot size will increase from half an acre to three-quarters of an acre.

Lot sizes remained this size from 1994 to 2015, according to Davidson County Planning Director Scott Leonard.

In 2015, commissioners changed the minimum size to incentivize development as the county recovered from the recession.

“The subdivisions we’re seeing now are larger than they were 20 years ago, and that’s what making the biggest impact,” Leonard said.

The size changes should cut down on high-density developments.

“They can spread the houses out wider than they are now and hopefully cut into some of…the massive numbers we’re seeing,” Leonard said.

From 2020 to 2022, Davidson County approved 30 subdivisions with 1,550 lots.

The last time they saw a spike that large was from 2000 to 2002 when they approved 1,800 lots in 61 subdivisions.

Leonard believes people are moving to Davidson County because of the good school system, proximity to larger cities and lower taxes.

“I think the demand is too great that developers will adjust. They will still develop, but their product has been cut in half,” Leonard said.

Neighbors along Nifong Road in northern Davidson County worry development is out of control.

“From Midway all the way to Arcadia and Reedy Creek is being overdeveloped,” Sherri Samples said.

Samples and Ken Manuel have lived along Nifong Road for decades.

Recently, the Davidson County planning board approved a 45-lot development on the quiet residential street.

It was approved just before commissioners changed the lot size rule. The site map submitted to the Davidson County planning board shows lot sizes varying from half an acre to three.

Just 20 people live along Nifong Road now.

Neighbors worry the terrain on the 55-acre plot of land isn’t suitable for building with lots of rock. The road is also narrow.

“It’s not big enough for a school bus or trash truck or if a tractor-trailer accidentally came down here,” Manuel said.

Developers got the green light from NCDOT to build a neighborhood entrance.

Neighbors have not heard any details on whether or not they will widen, repave or paint lines on the road.

Samples and Manuel worry the development will disturb the nature they’ve come to love.

“A lot of the people on this road and on Muddy Creek Road are fourth-generation property owners, and we would like to keep it as rural as possible,” Samples said.

Neighbors along Nifong Road are planning to petition the county commissioners to take another look at the preliminary approval the planning committee gave developers.

Developers have one year to bulldoze and pave roads on the property and take a deeper look at the site before bringing the final plan to the planning committee.

“We know it’s going to happen eventually. That’s just progress, but things the way they are now, there’s going to be a problem,” Manuel said.

Davidson County leaders are also in the process of talking to police, fire and school leaders about how increased development is affecting them.