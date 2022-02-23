Davidson County neighbors concerned new motocross track would ‘completely destroy’ way of life

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A quiet country road in Davidson County could soon be filled with the sound of revving engines.

Right now the loudest sound you might hear near Surratt Road just outside of Denton is a tractor or a piece of farm equipment.

Neighbors like it that way.

“It’s great, just the quietness, just being in the country and we’re not far from town, but it’s nice we like the lifestyle,” said Tim Miller.

Miller has lived in the area for 56 years and was startled to find out who his new neighbors could be.

A motocross training facility.

“We didn’t like it,” said Miller. “We knew if it came it would completely destroy our way of life down here.”

Ryan and Amanda Pope purchased a large piece of land on Surratt Road and applied for a special use permit to turn it into a place for kids to learn how to ride and race motocross.

According to the Davidson County planning director, they also want to host races on 20 weekends out of the year.

Neighbors went to the planning board and protested, worrying about the sound and other impacts to their property.

To try and ease neighbor concerns, the owners promised a sound buffer around the property, a fence to keep people inside motocross areas and mufflers on bikes to try and quiet the sound.

All three terms are agreed to in the special use permit.

“People have concerns and we understand that, and that’s Ryan’s other main objective is he’s always wanted to be not only a good citizen to bring these recreational opportunities to the county but also wanted to be a good neighbor,” said Joel Bondurant, attorney for the landowners.

After some confusion over the updated way planning boards in North Carolina vote on special use permits and a trip to the Davidson County court of appeals, the Popes got the greenlight for motocross.

According to Bondurant, the pair is hoping to bring new economic opportunities to the area.

Now, neighbors are appealing the decision, taking their case to a three-judge panel in Raleigh.

“There’s a time and a place for everything I’m sure, but I don’t think this is the place for it,” said Miller.

Bondurant doesn’t anticipate any movement on the appeal for another year because of scheduling.

He tells FOX8 he needs to get more information from a judge on whether or not they can start construction while they wait for the appeal.