DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C (WGHP) — A Davidson County man turned $5 into life-changing money on Wednesday, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Roger Lewis Jr, of Thomasville, tried his luck with a $5 Fast Play ticket and came away with a $255,096 jackpot.

Lewis purchased his lucky 20X The Cash ticket at Cross Roads Grocery located on West Fairfield Road in High Point.

The Fast Play rolling jackpot grows with every ticket purchased. When Lewis made his purchase, it had just reached $510,192. Because he bought a $5 ticket, he won 50 percent of the jackpot.

Lewis came to lottery headquarters on Thursday to claim his prize. After taxes, he walked away with $181,145.

On Thursday afternoon, the Fast Play jackpot was $270,000 and growing. The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000.

Ticket sales from lottery games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day for education. For details on how $9.6 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Davidson County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com/impact.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.