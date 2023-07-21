LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of grooming a teen girl online and kidnapping her to North Carolina will serve at least twenty years in prison.

Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of statutory sex offense with a child this week, according to the district attorney’s office.

Davidson County deputies say that in March, Camacho took a 13-year-old girl from her Dallas, Texas home after communicating with her online. The girl was found in an outbuilding that was locked from the outside, according to detectives.

The property owner said she was letting Camacho live in the outbuilding because he was friends with her son, who lives in Texas, and didn’t have anywhere to go. She said she had no idea he had brought a girl into the shed.

Warrants allege that Camacho “took indecent liberties” with the 13-year-old, and she was kept “with the intent that the 13-year-old female be held in sexual servitude.”

“She was groomed,” the girl’s aunt said, speaking to FOX8 just after the girl was found. “She was enticed to go with this man. Whatever else reason, she felt the need to go with him.”

“Parents have got to wise up,” the sheriff said during a news conference, talking about the chat platforms where the teen allegedly met the suspect on.

The guilty plea has a minimum sentence of 240 months and a maximum sentence of 348 months and once Camacho is released from prison he will have to register as a sex offender for thirty years.