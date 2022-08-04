DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges following an alleged assault on a woman, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sterling Carreira, 43, was charged and taken into custody on Thursday.

Carreira is accused of “choking the victim to the point where she could not breathe by strangulation at the throat, by hand, squeezing until the victim could not breathe,” per court records.

Court records also allege that Carreira “did assault the victim, a female person, by grabbing her by the hair and pulling her.”

Lastly, court records accuse Carreira of assaulting the victim “by grabbing her face with both hands and causing her nose to bleed.”

Carreira is being charged with the following:

Assault by strangulation

Two counts of assault on a female

Carreira has been denied bond as his release was not authorized. He is scheduled to appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Aug. 31.