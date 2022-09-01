DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County man is facing several charges related to sexual offenses involving a child, according to Davidson County court records.

According to court records, Cesar Anthony Bedolla Castro, 40, of Thomasville, “did take and attempt to take immoral, improper and indecent liberties with, {the victim}, who was under the age of 16 years at the time, for the purpose of arousing and gratifying sexual desire.”

Court records also allege that Castro “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did engage in a sex act with a child who was under the age of 13 years, namely 13 years old.”

Thomasville police issued warrants for Castro’s arrest on Wednesday.

He is being charged with the following:

Three counts of indecent liberties with a child

Two counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult

Castro was given a $250,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Sept. 27.