DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County man is facing several charges regarding inappropriate images of minors performing sexual acts, according to Davidson County court records.

The images are of numerous minors of a variety of ages, according to court records. Images of minors as young as 3-5 years old were discovered.

The court records describe a variety of still images which show young girls between the ages of 3-5 and 12-14 years old “engaging in sexual activity.”

Preston Steven Puckett, 28, of Clemmons, is being charged with ten counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

Puckett will next appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Sept. 20.