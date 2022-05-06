DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged with indecent liberties with a minor in Davidson County.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, they arrested and charged Ethan Tyler Leonard with a count of indecent liberties with a minor after receiving a report in March about sexual abuse by “A friend of (the victim’s) family.”

Deputies began investigating and the child spoke with a forensic interviewer at the Dragonfly House in Mocksville.

Leonard was served outstanding warrants for two counts of violating a domestic violence protection order, and a warrant for probation violation.

He received a secured bond of $75,000.