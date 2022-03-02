Davidson County man accused of shooting into Salisbury Police Department garage

SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County man is accused of shooting into a building at the Salisbury Police Department.

According to police, Bruce Godwin approached a Salisbury officer in the garage area of the police department and said he was a new hire and was there for his equipment.

The officer didn’t recognize Godwin and told him to leave.

Godwin left, but police say he returned Tuesday morning and shot four rounds into the garage. No one was injured in the shooting.

Godwin is charged with five counts of felony assault on law enforcement with a firearm.