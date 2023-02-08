DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several assault charges after allegedly strangling a woman and hitting a man with a hammer, according to Davidson County court records.

Records allege that Michael Jeffrey Luther Jr, 51, of Thomasville, “choked the victim” and inflicted “physical injury.”

Records also accuse Luther of assaulting a man by hitting them “in the back of the head with a hammer” and resisting arrest by running away from a Davidson County sheriff’s deputy attempting to take him into custody.

He is being charged with the following:

Assault by strangulation

Assault with a deadly weapon

Assault on a female

Resisting a public officer

Possession of marijuana up to a 1/2 ounce

Luther is being held without bail at this time and will make an appearance in the Davidson County District Courthouse on March 7.