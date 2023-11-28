DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The name of the company dubbed“Project Puma is now officially revealed as Dai Nippon Printing, which is also known as DNP.

It’s a Japanese company that makes lithium-ion battery pouches. The company plans to create more than 350 new jobs with an average salary of more than $50,000.

Local leaders are excited about the much-anticipated growth the county is seeing with businesses like DNP looking for sites there.

“Davidson County’s growing, and it’s going to continue to grow. It’s a good place to be,” Davidson County Commissioners Vice Chairman Todd Yates said.

DNP will build its advanced manufacturing facility on 49 acres at the Interstate-85 Corporate Center Linwood.

“It’s a great opportunity for our young folks getting out of school and getting out of college,” Yates said. “We’ve got a good workforce development here in Davidson County, so we’re working with the young folks in high school … Hopefully, it’ll be a gateway to them to move right on into a good paying job.”

DNP is just the latest economic development to come to Davidson County. Construction is ongoing for the Siemens Mobility building. It’s a $220 million train manufacturing facility in Lexington that will create more than 500 jobs.

Lexington Mayor Jason Hayes said having two large economic developments in the area will be a great asset in drawing more people to live in the city and nearby surrounding area.

“They’re able to buy homes and live here. They’re able to participate in the retail sector as well and have growing opportunities … They also may locate here and send their children to school here,” Hayes said.

County officials say these new job developments create more opportunities. They’re hearing from other major companies expressing interest in potential facility sites in Davidson County.

“There’s going to be several … fingers to these businesses that they will need suppliers … They’ve already been talking to us about some other sites … They’re going to have a network of suppliers,“ Yates said.

The Northern Davidson County Chamber of Commerce believes it also can draw more small businesses to the county.

“While we don’t necessarily have any influence or say so on these larger corporations coming in, what happens is when the families of those employees come to our area … we create newer, small businesses,” Northern Davidson County Chamber of Commerce President Sharon McGee said.

The state also approved DNP for a 12-year job development investment grant. The company is expected to grow the state economy by $691 million.