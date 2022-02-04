Davidson County infant in the ICU facing rare birth defect

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — At almost three weeks old, baby Brealynn Rose only knows the inside walls of Duke University Hospital where she continues to fight a rare birth defect of the heart.

Braelynn was born to Madison Coppley and Hunter Little, a young couple from Davidson County, on Jan. 11.

She only got to spend a few minutes with both parents before being taken to the ICU.

“Maybe two minutes. I got to hold her, and then they rushed her off to the NICU straight after that,” Madison explained.

Braelynn is her and Hunter’s first child together.

Prior to her birth, doctors made a concerning discovery.

The couple says they didn’t know about anything until the 20-week checkup. Doctors saw that her heart had shifted over to the right side of her chest.

At birth, Braelynn was found to not only have her heart on the wrong side of her body, but one of her lungs did not develop properly.

“It really doesn’t do anything to help her breath, helping her get the oxygen through,” Madison said.

The couple’s little girl has been put on a ventilator to help stabilize her breathing before doctors can repair her heart. That stability has been hard to get too.

Doctors are confident that they can help Braelynn get better, but they still do not know how long it will take.

To read more of her story or donate to her GoFundMe, click here.