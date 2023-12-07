DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Salvation Army is one of several food pantries in Davidson County pleading for help.

“It is not something we think is impossible in our community, but it does take a community effort to support all the things that are happening all at once,” said Major Whitney Morton from the Davidson County Salvation Army.

Rising food costs, the holidays and a delay in food stamps caused record numbers in need. The latest report from the state shows how Davidson County stacks up in getting their food stamps processed on time.

Alamance, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph Counties have a higher than 90 percent rate. In Davidson County, it’s at 68 percent.

The Social Services director tells FOX8 that it is possible to catch up. They are optimistic that by next month, there will be distinct progress. Right now, the application backlog is around five to six weeks, and the recertifications are around four to five weeks.

There will not be a reduction in benefits once they do kick in, but going weeks without money for food is a struggle.

“There are families out here who really need the help,” said Crystal, a mom in Davidson County.

She is one of hundreds who are tired of waiting. During that time, food pantries like the Salvation Army step in to help.

“As soon as food comes in, it goes right back out,” Morton said.

Typically, the organization fills 45 grocery orders a week. Now, it’s closer to 100.

“We were already on an uptick. We knew we would be for this year just with rising food costs and things like that, but then you couple with it the delays that we have been seeing, and that even adds more and more to what we would typically see,” Morton said.

The social services director in Davidson County says there are two vacancies, but staff are working overtime, and they called in temporary staff to help.

There are nine people in training. As they get experience and speed in processing applications, that will help them catch up, which is a good sign for pantries that are struggling to fill the void.

“We are all going to have to help each other,” Morton said.

During this season of giving, the Salvation Army asked you to help any way you can when you see that red kettle.

“Families given the choice between having food on their table or presents under their tree … they are going to chose to have food on their table,” Morton said.

The director of social services tells FOX8 that some people are sending in repeat applications while they wait, which only adds to the work volume.

Instead, she asked people to create an account on the state’s website and check their status here.