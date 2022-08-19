DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County man is facing several charges after a string of shootings on Thursday, according to Davidson County court records.

Devin Shabazz Cuthrell, 22, is accused of shooting into multiple homes and a car.

Court records say that Cuthrell “unlawfully and willfully did arm himself with an unusual and dangerous weapon, Ruger .45, for the purpose of terrifying others.”

He’s accused of using the gun to shoot into a home on the 400 block of South Tussey Street.

Records also allege that Cuthrell fired that same weapon, a Ruger. 45, into a home on the 400 block of MLK Jr. Boulevard and a passing car somewhere in the same area of the two homes.

Court records also accuse Cuthrell of resisting a Lexington police officer by “jerking away” while attempting to be detained.

Cuthrell had recently pled guilty to a felony charge in the Davidson County District Court on Aug. 10, per court records. He also was allegedly in possession of “seven dosage units of Oxycodone.”

He is being charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Three counts of discharge of a weapon in occupied property

Go armed to the terror of people

Discharge of a firearm in the city

Resisting a public officer

Injury to personal property

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance

Cuthrell is being held on a $200,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in the Davidson County District Court on Sept. 29.