DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — After a few years off due to the pandemic, the Davidson County Farm Tour is back.

It’s a tour of fams highlighting 11 locally owned farms in Davidson County to give people a chance to get a deeper look into where local sustainable food and flowers are coming from.

Farms like Bumbleberry Farm in the Wallburg area of Davidson county where Debbie Dawson has a variety of vegetables, flowers, duck eggs and more that she sells at the Thomasville farmers market.

The farm was started by her grandfather more than 100 years ago.

She says it’s important to her to farm organic and she’s happy to show off what makes a farm like hers an important local resource to her community.

You can buy tickets online or at the farm during the tour times on Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit https://www.davidsoncountyfood.com/farmtour for more information.