Davidson County family wants answers after hit-and-run sends 2 to hospital; troopers search for suspect

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A family said a hit-and-run in Davidson County was not an accident.

It happened Sunday afternoon on NC 109 near Denton and sent two people to the hospital. Now, the family is asking for your help to find the person responsible.

Troopers are looking for a truck.

Troopers asking for public’s help identifying driver after hit-and-run in Davidson County sends 2 to hospital

Hulon and Janie Pait were driving to a funeral on NC 109 and were trying to pass the truck.

Once the couple got around it, they said the truck driver rammed into the back of their vehicle several times before Hulon tried to pull into the grass, and the truck hit them again, sending their vehicle into the trees.

“It looked like he was trying to kill him,” said Stan Thompson, Janie’s son. “That sounds a bit hyperbolic, but it’s a fact.”

Thompson knows the situation which sent his mom and stepfather to the hospital could’ve been a lot worse.

“I was very concerned it was really serious,” Thompson said.

He saw the tire marks where his mom and stepdad ran off the road, leading up to the woods where their car ended up just before 2 p.m. Sunday near John Wright Road.

“They had to cut trees back just to get them out the vehicle,” Thompson said.

On Monday afternoon, you could see the remains of the crash. FOX8 crews spotted glass from a side view mirror and other debris from the vehicle.

“They could have easily died,” Thompson said.

Thankfully, they didn’t. Hulon had a dislocated shoulder and was taken care of quickly.

His wife Janie’s injuries are a little more serious. She’s in the ICU with multiple fractured ribs, a fractured sternum and fractured vertebrae.

“You don’t think you’re going to be involved in something like that,” said Monica Jollie, Janie’s daughter. “You definitely don’t want your elderly parents to be involved in something like that.”

While their mom heals, Thompson and Jollie want your help to find the driver, who they said hit their stepdad’s vehicle on purpose.

“Just doing something as simple as passing someone, that shouldn’t result in possibly losing your life,” Jollie said.

Jollie said she’s already gotten some tips and hopes to receive more.

Anyone with information about this crash can contact the North Carolina Highway Patrol at (336) 481-0025.