DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The weather is nice, meaning more parks will be filled with families.

The Yadkin River Park in Davidson county is trying to swing into action by adding new additions to its park

On a warm and sunny day, you can find Brandon Teague and his daughter out at the park, soaking up the sunshine.

“I come here a lot. I live just up the road,” he said.

Teague came out Thursday afternoon to go boating and fishing, but he noticed one thing is missing. The park has a lack of kid activities.

“A lot of kids and parents come here…I know they want more than just walking and fishing. A playground would be really nice,” he said.

That may soon become a reality here at the park.

Davidson County Commissioners recently approved an application to the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund.

It’s for a $500,000 grant to add not one but three playground sets that up to 500 children can play on at the same time.

The playground equipment would be located across from the dog park that was recently added here six months ago.

In addition to the playground, the project will also include a pollinator garden, and a bog garden surrounding the playground set.

As part of the grant, Davidson County agrees to match $600,000 in local funding.

County leaders hope to hear back from the state in August to see if the plan will move forward.