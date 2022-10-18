LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A program that helped 4,800 victims of domestic violence in Davidson County could come to an end.

“It is life and death every day,” said Tim Tilley, executive director of Family Services of Davidson County.

In 2016, Davidson County leaders approached Tilley and asked if he would be willing to take on a new program.

The program allows victims of domestic violence to file a protective order electronically from the safety of an anonymous office at Family Services.

The project would be funded through grants from the Governor’s Crime Program and the United Way and pushed forward through any fees Family Services collected from other efforts.

The team agreed and quickly went from seeing 50 domestic violence victims a year to 20 a week.

They hired five advocates to take on the caseload.

“Sometimes people come in and say ‘I don’t know if this really fits.’ We walk them through the experiences they’re having. They begin to realize…’I shouldn’t be living in this,'” Tilley said.

Out of 800 each year, 600 meet the criteria to move forward with protective orders.

The other 200 stay connected with advocates and receive the same services.

Tilley tells FOX8 that having an advocate walk through the protective order paperwork with the victim helps to keep them focused and gives the clearest, all-encompassing description of events that’s passed on to a judge.

“It is scary when someone makes this decision. They need the wrap-around support so that they can follow through with that and be safe,” Tilley said.

On top of helping file a protective order, advocates connected victims with mental health resources, came up with a safety plan and made an appointment for victims to see a judge all in the same day.

Tilley tells FOX8 that the same-day effort of supporting victims and creating a plan the minute they walk through the door keeps them from going back to abusers.

“Not having it creates barriers, and the more barriers you create, the more people who don’t follow through. The more people who don’t follow through, the more people who are at risk,” Tilley said.

Before 2016, victims would file a protective order at the Davidson County Courthouse. They would get the form but oftentimes have to fill it out on their own.

Tilley says since the courthouse is a public place, many victims are scared they’ll see someone they know or their abuser could follow them.

There are also multiple trips after the initial filing victims have to make and might not be able to find the transportation, childcare or time off work to do them.

Victims can e-file a protective order in Forsyth and Guilford Counties, but if the abuse occurred in Davidson County, the case would be transferred back. Victims would still have to walk through the process without an advocate.

Tilley says that this year, the Governor’s Crime Program received $112 million in proposals, with only $4 million to give away. He and other Davidson County leaders are still struggling to understand why the program wasn’t funded this year when it had been in years past.

He went to the Davidson County Commissioners in September to ask for a year of emergency funding, and they denied his request.

“Right now, we have 600 open cases that two advocates instead of five have to go through,” Tilley said.

FOX8 reached out to assistant county manager Jason Martin who said:

“As of today, Family Services has not approached the Board a second time to request funding nor has the Board of Commissioners discussed the request again. The Board of Commissioners has supported making it a legislative goal for the program to be reinstated by the State of North Carolina in its annual budget moving forward. This would benefit not only Davidson County but also all the other counties that utilized the e-filing program for domestic violence.”

Family Services plans to use leftover funds through November to continue helping victims.

They will still offer their traditional services despite losing the ability to help victims file protective orders.

“Unfortunately, with the loss of the service, we are going to see death because someone is not going to go and get a protective order. They are going to stay in a situation that could be fatal,” Tilley said.