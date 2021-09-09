Davidson County deputy fired after being arrested, charged with assault on a female in High Point

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A sheriff’s deputy is out of a job after being arrested and accused of threatening a woman in High Point.

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Donald Ray Mabe, 47, of High Point, no longer works for the department. He was initially suspended.

At about 11 p.m. on Aug. 19, High Point police responded to a report of an assault at a home in High Point. Mabe was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female.

In one of the two 911 calls made during the incident, you can hear a woman crying and saying that a man was in the house and threatening her after shattering a back door window with a rock.

