Davidson County deputies investigating after 2 die, 2 taken to hospital

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies are investigating on Tuesday after two people died, and two people were taken to the hospital, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department.

The two people in the hospital were taken there from Tranquil Meadow Lane. The cause of the deaths and hospitalizations is unknown at this time.

One of the people in the hospital is reportedly in critical condition.

The victims’ identities are also currently unknown.

The sheriff’s office says no other information will be released until the family of the victims is notified.

No charges have been released.

This is a developing story.