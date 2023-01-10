DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Some people living in Davidson County don’t like the way things look right now.

They are frustrated over what they call a big litter problem.

If you drive through Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near North Main Street, it’s hard to miss the piles of trash on the side of the road.

Eric Kuppel, a Keep Davidson County Beautiful volunteer, sees trash all around the county. He says that while it’s always been a problem, he’s seeing more and more trash these days.

North Carolina Department of Transportation contractors pick up litter on 11 of the major routes in the county monthly or bimonthly depending on the route under the current contracts.

I-85, I-285 and US 29/70 are scheduled to have litter picked up monthly by a contractor.

US 64, NC 150, NC 109, NC62, NC 68, NC 8, NC 47 and NC 49 are scheduled for litter pickup bi-monthly by a contractor.

For many years, medium custody inmates squads from North Carolina prisons picked up the litter, but that service stopped five years ago in 2017.

It’s why a group of about 20 volunteers with Keep Davidson County Beautiful come together every Thursday to pick up multiple bags of trash on highways ramps, neighborhoods, secondary roads and at former camp sites.

“We picked up a couple hundred tires toilets, needles…couches…chairs anything you can think, we find it on the side of the road,” Kuppel said.

The NCDOT relies heavily on the Adopt-a-Highway Litter Program as well as other volunteer organizations to clean up the county.

“We would definitely love to see more people helping us. With hundreds of miles of roads, it’s too much for a small group. We have to do the work,” Kuppel. said.

Keep Davidson County Beautiful cleans up a different area every Thursday between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The organization is looking for more volunteers.

You can find the group on Facebook if you are interested in getting involved.

They also provide supplies like gloves, vests, bags and other resources to get the job done.