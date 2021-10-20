Davidson County Commissioners find permanent place for new memorial after the removal of Confederate statue

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County leaders have agreed to place a new monument across the street from the Lexington Courthouse.

County commissioners said the project has been in the works since 2015 during renovations of the old courthouse.

According to Assistant County Manager Jason Martin, the removal of the Confederate statue in October 2020 has nothing to do with what is replacing it.

Martin said it’s a more fitting place for everyone to appreciate it.

Officials said the new project is called “Charter of Freedom Memorial.” It will be donated by Foundation Forward, Inc. an educational non-profit.

Officials said the donation would save tax dollars for residents.

Officials said the monument will be a replica of the Declaration of Independence, pages from the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

The county will also remove the statue platform allowing more space to remodel the “Square.”

The monument will have metal engraved pages of historical text with shatterproof glass covering all displayed on a brick substructure.

According to the letter of intent from the county, the renovation will also include a time capsule.

Officials said construction for the project will start between December and January and is slated to be finished in the spring of 2022.