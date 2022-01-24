Davidson County classes were canceled Monday due to icy roads

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The snow is finally starting to melt, but it was the ice left on the roads that kept students in Davidson County home for another day.

The school district originally planned on having a delayed start to classes but decided Monday morning, hours before students were set to arrive, it was too dangerous for school buses and student drivers to be on the roads.

While some parents are frustrated about the last-minute decision, district and county officials said it was the right decision.

“Today’s decision was about safety: the safety of our students whether riding a bus or in a car. That was our primary goal today,” said Chris Johnston, executive director of operations at Davidson County Schools.

While the goal was to keep students safe on iced covered roads, changing from a delayed start to canceling school altogether was a swift but safer decision school officials say

“We had a team out at 4:30 a.m. (Monday) riding the roads, measuring road temperatures and taking pictures of areas that were snow and ice covered,” Johnston said.

The school district has been working hand-in-hand with the department of transportation to make decisions about student travel on these roads.

Because residential roads are the last on the list for road clean-up, Johnston said his crews have been working as fast as they can to get to them and feared not enough roads that buses travel on would be cleared in time.

“On this particular day, I was concerned that we wouldn’t be able to get everywhere because I knew we still had to get out to all of our snow sections with those 27-28 trucks,” said Kevin Hedrick, from the Department of Transportation.

Davidson county DOT officials even requested four trucks each from Forsyth County and Rowan County so they could get more done.

“We’ve been almost round the clock since last Sunday. I think we had one night we didn’t have to have a crew,” Hedrick said.

But the short notice for canceling classes had parents wondering why they waited until the morning.

DOT officials told FOX8 that they want families to understand while the roads near your home may look clear, they have more than 1,000 roads in the county altogether to worry about.

“We were hoping that given the fact that the projections were we were going to have a quick warm-up, and in that span of time, the roads would become better, but that did not happen based on the amount of ice and snow that was on the roads, so we had to make a decision this morning not to go,” Johnston said.

DOT officials do believe the roads will be clear enough for students to go back to school by Tuesday.