Davidson County authorities cracking down on sweepstakes

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — After shutting down 36 sweepstakes businesses in Davidson County, leaders there are starting to talk about how they can keep them closed.

Davidson County Manager Casey Smith tells FOX 8 that staff are having conversations about how changes in zoning laws could help keep the sweepstakes businesses closed.

County commissioners have not discussed the topic yet but could at their board retreat in March.

Other cities in Davidson County like Thomasville have a moratorium on the businesses.

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons believes closing these businesses in violation of North Carolina general statutes is keeping the community safe.

“Our calls for patrol in some of these areas has gone down,” Simmons said.

Deputies have seen a decrease in suspicious activity in those areas.

“That’s what we’re wanting. That’s why we did this in the first place,” Simmons said.

Keeping them closed has been a challenge.

Right after the months-long sting ended at the end of November in 2021, a handful of owners filed a lawsuit in Davidson County Superior Court to try and open again.

A judge dismissed the case.

Two more businesses told deputies they would open again. Sheriff Simmons says those businesses were told if they opened and violated general statutes, deputies would come back and serve a warrant.

According to investigators, the owner of 52 Office Express tried to re-open and has been charged with 55 different counts related to illegal gambling.

A recent North Carolina Supreme Court ruling upheld that electronic gaming machines are illegal, a move Simmons believes will help keep these places closed.