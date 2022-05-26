DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County 8th grader is going for the gold!

Spelling gold, that is!

Alexis Reel is an 8th grader at Central Davidson Middle School. She’s competed in regional spelling competitions before, but now she’s heading to the big one!

She’ll be heading to National Harbor, Maryland for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Scripps describes itself as the nation’s largest, longest-running education promotion. Its mission statement is to help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabulary and develop English usage that will help them in their lives.

Alexis dazzled WGHP with some practice words as she gets ready to Maryland!

Good luck, Alexis!