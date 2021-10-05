Lockdown lifted at Dalton McMichael High School in Mayodan after ‘concerning call’

MAYODAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Dalton McMichael High School in Mayodan is no longer on lockdown after the school received a “concerning call,” according to school officials.

All students are safe.

The school went into immediate lockdown out of caution when the concerning call came in.

As of 12:30 p.m., the lockdown was removed, and the school is now under a secured perimeter.

Law enforcement officials are still on the scene and are working to trace the root of the call with help from the Rockingham County Schools Technology Department.

School officials sent the following message to parents:

“Thank you for your cooperation and safety. All students are safe. We will now release the lockdown to a secured perimeter. Out of caution, we are placing our school on a secured perimeter. This means teachers are able to teach and we can change classes indoors. No one can go outside until the secured perimeter is lifted . We ask for no visitors to come to our building at this time until the secured perimeter is lifted. We are only doing this out of safety and precaution at this time. Everyone is safe. As soon as we have an update and can lift the secure perimeter, we will notify you. Thank you to staff and students for the great job as we exercise our safety protocols.Safety is our top priority for all students and staff and we appreciate your support! Thank you to the Sheriff’s Department for your support.”