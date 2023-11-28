DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Japanese company that makes lithium-ion battery pouches is coming to Davidson County.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. has chosen Linwood for its first U.S. advanced manufacturing facility.

Dai Nippon Printing was founded in 1876 and has gone on to use print-based technology to operate in a variety of business fields, including the manufacture of lithium-ion battery pouches for electric vehicle battery cells. The company has also developed similar pouches for smartphones, tablets and laptops.

“From the east to the west, North Carolina’s electric vehicle industry is growing exponentially,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders in a statement. “Our natural resources and our reputation for highly skilled talent and strong transportation infrastructure, continue to attract global leaders, like DNP, that share our commitment to sustainability.”

Cooper says this development came out of his October economic development trip to Tokyo.

“My meeting with DNP in Tokyo last month was productive, and I’m grateful they are building their EV battery pouch manufacturing facility in North Carolina which is yet another sign of our growing clean energy economy,” Cooper said. “We welcome them to Davidson County where we know they will find a world-class workforce and an excellent quality of life to support their new operation.”

The company plans to create 350 new jobs with an average salary of $50,281, a few hundred over Davidson County’s current average wage of $49,956, according to the state.

The company intends to invest $233 million and could create a potential annual payroll impact of more than $17.6 million per year for the region.

To help lure Dai Nippon Printing, the state approved the company for a 12-year Job Development Investment Grant. DNP is expected to grow the state economy by $691 million, and this grant will potentially reimburse the company up to $2,741,400 over 12 years, contingent on the company meeting incremental job creation and investment targets.

Because this business selected Davidson County, the state will also move $304,600 into the Industrial Development Fund Utility Account, which helps rural communities in North Carolina pay for any infrastructure upgrades needed to support future business.