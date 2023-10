DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The victim of a hit-and-run has been identified by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, Marty Dean Smith, 53, of Lexington, was riding a bicycle when he was hit on Oct. 10 just after 11 p.m. on Old Highway US 64 West near Wholesale Alley.

Troopers found Smith 20 feet from the damaged bike.

He remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who might know anything about the crash is asked to contact NCSHP at (336) 481-0025.