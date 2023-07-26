(WGHP) — Now that summer is in full swing, there are many cute creatures to keep an eye out for that call North Carolina home.

Rosy Maple Moth (Getty Images)

Distribution map of Rosy Maple Moths in North Carolina (credit: NC Division of Parks and Recreation)

Rosy Maple Moth (Getty Images)

Rosy Maple Moth (Getty Images)

Rosy Maple Moth (Getty Images)

A Rosy Maple Moth caterpillar feeds on leaves (Getty Images)

Rosy Maple Moth (Getty Images)

Rosy Maple Moth (credit: National Parks Service)

Luna Moth (Getty Images)

Luna Moth distribution in North Carolina (ncparks.gov)

Luna Moth (ncparks.gov)

Luna Moth (ncparks.gov)

Luna Moth (Getty Images)

Luna Moth Caterpillar (Getty Images)

Luna Moth (Getty Images)

Luna Moth (Getty Images)

Luna Moth (Getty Images)

Fireworks are not the only thing brightening up NC skies this summer.

They are the smallest of the silk moths.

Rosy Maple Moths can be found in a wide variety of forests, ranging from swamps and river bottomlands and mesic slopes throughout the Piedmont and mountains to peatlands in the coastal plain.

They aren’t just found in natural areas, though. They are common in wooded residential areas as well.

If you haven’t seen a Luna Moth yet, there’s still time to glimpse their vivid green colors, long tails and eye spots.

Also known as the American Moon Moth, Luna Moths are usually found in North Carolina from May to September.

They are among the largest moths in North America and get their name from Luna, the Roman moon goddess.

Their sole purpose in life is to reproduce, so they never eat and only live for one week. Once the female Luna Moths lay their eggs, they die.

Luna Moths are most active at night and will come to 15-watt UV lights and some incandescent lights.

Tiger Salamanders, Hellbenders Salamanders and Mudpuppy Salamanders

Close-up of a western river salamander (credit: Grand Teton National Park)

Hellbender salamander (NC Wildlife Resources Commission)

The endangered hellbender salamander (Courtesy: Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife)

Tiger salamanders are large poisonous amphibians that are not dangerous to humans as long as you give them their space.

However, quite a few smaller critters should be afraid of tiger salamanders since they have a large appetite, and the poisonous substance they secrete repels predators.

They are reclusive and prefer to live alone in underground burrows. You’re not likely to see one, but you’re also less likely to see any small snakes or insects if a tiger salamander is around.

In North Carolina, they like upland areas with lots of sand, sandhills or flatwood vegetation, according to the NC Wildlife Resources Commission.

Officials with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission are asking the public to be on the lookout for any hellbender or mudpuppy salamanders.

Both types of aquatic salamanders are found in western North Carolina and listed in North Carolina as species of special concern. Biologists in NC want to know more about their population and where they are found in the state.

Neither the mudpuppy nor the hellbender is poisonous, venomous, toxic or harmful to humans, although they may try to bite as a defensive reaction if someone tries to pick them up. If you see one, wildlife officials ask that you leave it alone and report it.

Lori Williams, a wildlife diversity biologist with the Wildlife Commission, asks anyone who sees one of these two salamanders to note where they saw it, take a photo and share any other details with her at Lori.Williams@ncwildlife.org.

People can also call the Wildlife Commission’s NC Wildlife Helpline at 866-318-2401 and provide details of the observation.

These two giant salamanders often get confused with one another, but they have distinct differences.

Hellbenders are the largest aquatic salamanders in North America and are usually only found in fast-moving, clean mountain streams. They can grow to two feet long but average 16 to 17 inches long.

Hellbenders have flat, broad heads, flattened bodies with wrinkly skin on their sides, are brown and sometimes mottled with dark splotches.

Mudpuppies are smaller than hellbenders and can grow over a foot long but average around eight to 10 inches in length. Mudpuppies have light brown, smooth skin that is typically speckled with spots and red external feathery gills.

They primarily live in deep rivers, lakes, large ponds and reservoirs but also thrive in unpolluted streams like the hellbender.

Hellbenders have been the focus of a long-term inventory and monitoring study wildlife officials have been conducting with partners since 2007.

Their populations have decreased mainly due to declining water quality and habitat degradation but also, to a lesser degree, ill-treatment from anglers who mistakenly think they decrease trout populations.

The don’t decrease trout populations, however, both hellbenders and mudpuppies may go after fish on a line or stringer when scavenging for an easy meal.

Their main source of prey is crayfish, but they will also eat minnows, snails, tadpoles, worms, discarded bait or other injured or dead animals.

You can learn more by visiting the NC Partners in Amphibians and Reptile Conservation’s mudpuppy webpage and the Wildlife Commission’s hellbender webpage.

Unattended young rabbits, deer fawns and songbirds

Rabbit (Getty Images)

Wild rabbits (Getty Images)

Fawn (Getty Images)

Fawn (Getty Images)

Two young deer graze on grass (Getty Images)

Doe and fawn (Getty Images)

Robin (Getty Images)

It is not unusual for many species to leave their young unattended for long periods, so never assume a young animal has been abandoned or orphaned if you don’t see the parent nearby.

Wild animals will avoid getting close if a potential predator is nearby since they don’t want to draw attention to their young.

The best way to help young wildlife is to leave them alone so their parents can come back and take care of them.

Young squirrels fallen from their nest

Baby squirrels (Getty Images)

Squirrel on roof top (Getty Images)

American red squirrel (Getty Images)

Grey squirrel (Getty Images)

Young squirrels may fall out of their nests due to windy weather during the nesting season.

Mother squirrels will search for their missing babies on the ground to carry them back to the nest since they don’t abandon their young easily.

If the whole nest falls out of the tree, a squirrel will build a new nest before retrieving her young. It’s important to give her the time and space to build a new nest.

Foxes, skunks, raccoons or squirrels making themselves at home in your home

Red fox cubs (Getty Images)

Red fox (Getty Images)

Red fox (Getty Images)

Raccoon (Getty Images)

Raccoon (Getty Images)

Raccoon (Getty Images)

Raccoon (Getty Images)

Raccoon (Getty Images)

Raccoon (Getty Images)

Skunk (Getty Images)

Skunk (Getty Images)

Skunk (Getty Images)

Skunk (Getty Images)

Skunk (Getty Images)

Once the weather warms up, wild animal parents look for sheltered spaces to raise their young for the season.

Crawlspaces under buildings can offer a safe and comfortable nursery for foxes and skunks while their newborns are most vulnerable.

Climbing species like raccoons and squirrels may try to get in your attic. Bats and chimney swifts can also come in through your chimney.

You can make repairs to your vents, eaves and chimney caps now so no uninvited guests can get in.