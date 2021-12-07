Cure Violence program in Greensboro leads to decrease in violent crime in target areas

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two years since its inception and exposure in the city of Greensboro, the Gate City Coalition’s Cure Violence model has helped reduce aggravated assaults in a number of troubled communities.

The Cure Violence model is based on a company in Chicago’s study of gun violence across the United States and ways to combat it and address the deeper issues in each community.

The program was adopted in Greensboro in 2019 with two focal locations in the city to address.

The first is the Smith Homes Neighborhood, while the second was the Martin Luther King Jr. corridor near Douglas Street.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, leaders with the coalition outlined how the program has addressed the high rate of aggravated assaults and homicides for these families.

Per a 46-page progress report, numbers show that 51 people have been helped by the Cure Violence program in the past six months.

They also show that in the first six months of 2021, aggravated assaults have decreased in both locations from a combined total of 104 in 2019 to 44.

63% of people connected to the violence in the city, who also were plugged in with the Gate City Coalition, were helped with employment agencies; 44% received educational support; 13% received housing assistance service.

In at least one instance, Gate City Coalition paid out of pocket to relocate a family because they were, “being hunted.”

Per the report:

“One of the participants actually had an issue where he had to move his family. We had to come out of our pocket because we didn’t have the proper money to actually go and move him from our own petty cash …We didn’t have that in place. So, we as a team had to collectively come up with some money to actually move this guy’s family because his family was actually being hunted. So, things like that, when we deal with things like that, those are like emergencies. We have to move right away on the dime.”

In the past six months, seven violent acts were stopped due to the help of two violence interrupters, and five past violence altercations were followed up on.