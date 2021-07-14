Crimes along Randleman Road in Greensboro worrying neighbors

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A message is coming straight from city council members as people become more fed up with rising crime rates.

For years, people living near a two-mile stretch of Randleman Road say they’ve watched crime spike and it’s time for something to be done about it.

They told FOX8 it’s the worst at the Randleman Road Corridor between Glendale Drive and West JJ Drive.

Some people told FOX8 they don’t want to leave their homes after dark or shop at nearby stores.

They know crime is increasing everywhere, but they say something has to be done.

“In the last two and a half or three years, 1,568 calls went out to three primary areas,” said Keith Peterson, as he addressed the Greensboro City Council on Tuesday night.

Those areas are near the CSL Plasma Center, the Food Lion, and the Cavalier Inn, all close to where he lives.

“[The inn] received over 717 calls from January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2020. These crimes were narcotics, threatening suicide, disorderly conduct, domestic disputes, fraud, vice arrested there, discharge of firearms, and other several class-one felonies,” Peterson said.

City council members were well aware of the problems he pointed out.

“We’ve gotten quite a few complaints and the [plasma] center hasn’t really lived up to what they said they would bring to the community,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.

On Wednesday, FOX8 crews went to the Woodlea and Nugget Ridge neighborhoods off of Randleman Road.

People told FOX8 the area is not as safe as it used to be.

“It’s changed tremendously from what it used to be. A lot of businesses moved out. We saw that happen at least 10 years ago. We’ve been bleeding good businesses for quite a while,” Beverly Braxton said. “During the day I feel safe, but at night, I’m not out.”

“I’ve lived here 45 years,” Barbara Knight said. “Where is it coming from? It’s been a gradual progression.”

“[We’re] looking for a more strategic plan in reducing these crimes,” Peterson said.

All three of them hope to get some help from the councilwoman over their district, Sharon Hightower.

“She should perhaps visit some of the communities and talk with some of the neighbors and ask them what they would like to have done,” Braxton said.

Hightower told FOX8 she is planning on taking a tour of the community with some other city leaders in early August.

She also said she’s requesting a revisit of a 2015 study of the area to see what they needed then and what they need now to keep everyone safe.