WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — Crime Stoppers is asking for information about a suspected shoplifter who also allegedly tried to hit people with his car.

According to a Tweet by Guilford County Crime Stoppers, a man went into a business in Whitsett and stole five power drills.

When the business owners tried to stop the suspect, the man allegedly tried to run them over in the parking lot, according to the tweet.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.