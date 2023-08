THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews in Thomasville are working to put out a business fire on Wednesday night.

The fire started around 8 p.m. at Wilderness NC Inc., which is a lumber store off East US HWY 64.

No injuries have been reported at this time. There is no word on whether anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire or not.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story.