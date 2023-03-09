CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of an early morning house fire in Clemmons for the second time in two days.

The home on Edgewater Drive in Clemmons, a little ways off of Lewisville-Clemmons Road, was first the subject of a fire call on Tuesday and they’re back on the scene Thursday fighting a new bout of flames.

There’s a steep driveway at the home which is creating a challenge for firefighters and their equipment. The wooded area around the property is also creating difficulties, and they won’t be able to evaluate the structure fully until it’s lighter outside later in the morning.

Around 7 a.m. officials confirmed that the fire was under control and no one was living in the home after the initial fire on Tuesday.

A responding firefighter said that the fire they were called to fight two days ago might have reignited if it wasn’t put out all the way. A firefighter was injured during the response on Tuesday due to the windy weather and the size of the fire creating a difficult situation, but he is OK according to the fire chief.