GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Fire crews are working a scene at an abandoned elementary school.

Peeler Elementary was damaged in the 2018 tornado that tore through Greensboro.

On Thursday Greensboro Fire Department confirmed they were working an active fire at the old Peeler Elementary.

This is an active and developing situation. This school has been abandoned since the 2018 tornado that tore through east Greensboro.