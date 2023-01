RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are currently on the scene of a crash in Randolph County on Wednesday night that sent two people to the hospital, according to fire officials.

The crash happened in the area of US-311 and Banner Whitehead Road, and the cause is unknown.

Two vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash.

Fire crews and multiple ambulances are on the scene. Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story.