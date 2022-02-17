Crews haul plane wreckage away from scene of fatal crash on I-85 in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews worked on Thursday to move the plane wreckage away from the scene of a fatal crash on I-85 in Davidson County.

Scene of fatal plane crash on I-85 in Davidson County (credit: Jerry Bryant Roland)

Pilot dies after crash involving plane, tractor-trailer on I-85 in Davidson County

Just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, it appears the plane took off from the Lexington/Davidson County Airport and traveled a few hundred feet before it fell and hit the back of a tractor-trailer. Another pickup truck was damaged by debris at this time.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron.

The southbound lanes between Exit 91 and Exit 88 on I-85, near Cotton Grove Road in Lexington were closed for hours as the scene was cleared and investigated. Troopers detoured southbound traffic at US 64, sending travelers west on US 64 through Lexington to US 29 southbound.

The ramp to exit 88 didn’t reopen until just after 8 a.m. Thursday morning, but the interstate reopened late Wednesday.

The plane’s pilot was identified as 43-year-old Raymond John Ackley, of Charlotte. He died in the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to troopers.