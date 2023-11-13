GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A huge fire has destroyed a building in Graham that had already burned once just over a year ago.

Officials say they got the call just before 8 p.m. on Sunday about the Culp Weaving Building, and as they battled the fire people reported seeing huge flames in the sky, and Graham’s fire chief, Tommy Cole, says that this fire was the largest in Graham’s history.

The 3 Alarm fire happened at the building located between Parker Street and Cannon Street in Graham, with over a dozen different agencies helping fight the fire. The building was partially vacant and used partially for storage, but Mayor Jennifer Tilley says that the city has been trying to address safety issues with the property owners for some time, including taking legal action. A lack of sprinklers or water systems within the building likely contributed to the size of it.

In October 2022, the building caught fire, but the blaze was much smaller and crews were able to get a jump on fighting it, whereas Cole believes this one had more of a headstart.

“We threw the same resources at this fire. In October of last year, our guys did an excellent job, but this one had a head start on us and burned in more open areas,” Cole explained.

Graham Emergency Management will be working with the fire department and deploying heat-seeking drones to identify hot spots in the building. They don’t believe anyone was inside the building, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who lived nearby and was displaced by the fire has a place to stay that the Graham Rec Center throughout the day.