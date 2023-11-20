STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A wildfire has burned more than 55 acres in Stokes County over the weekend.

Fire crews have been working for nearly 24 hours to contain a fire in the Sauratown Mountains. People who live in the mountains are being evacuated. No structures have been damaged, but the flames stretch from miles and the windy, dry conditions are only complicating the battle.

Active fire reported in the Sauratown Mountains (Credit: Austin Lynch)

On Monday morning, crews worked to do burnout operations east of the fire to fortify the area. On Sunday, planes and helicopters were dropping water.

Several local fire departments and around 60 forestry agents have been assisting in the fight. Sauratown Mountain Road is closed at Taylor Road to help personnel access the area more easily.

Officials should be giving an update later Monday morning. This is a developing story.