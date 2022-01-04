Crews in Piedmont clear streets after weather damage

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Tuesday night, thousands of Greensboro residents still had no power after Monday night’s snow storm.

Hundreds of Greensboro neighborhoods were lined with trucks, and crews spent the day trying to restore power.

The storm not only knocked out power, but it knocked down trees as well. Most of that debris was cleaned up by Tuesday evening.

While waiting for power to be restored, some people went to hotels or stayed with family. Others had generators and gas appliances that allowed them to stay home.

“The generator keeps the refrigerator and the freezer running. And it starts our hot water heater. And then we have a gas stove so we can heat up food.” Said Jody Wood, a Greensboro resident.

As of Tuesday, she has been without power for over 24 hours.

Joshua Thompson’s Greensboro home also lost power, but he did not have a generator. He and his wife had to go stay with family across town.

“Me and my wife were getting ready for work yesterday, and we heard a loud boom, and I guess that was the power outage going out,” he said.

There was some damage in Thompson’s front yard as well. A tree fell and destroyed his neighbor’s fence.

Thousands of residents in Guilford County may have to endure another night of no power.

Duke Energy gives an estimated resolve time of 12 a.m. Wednesday morning.