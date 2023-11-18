RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are currently battling a brush fire in Randolph County, according to the North Carolina Forest Service.

The fire was called in at 8:50 a.m. and several local fire departments responded alongside the forest service. It is in the area of Butler Road, Brinkley Country Road and Staleys Dairy Road.

A tractor-plow unit is on the scene and is creating a safety line to expose soil. The exposed soil is used to contain the fuel that causes the fire to continue.

Local firefighters also used water and leaf blowers to create a perimeter and the fire was approximately 66.7% knocked down by the time rangers arrived.

Rangers are currently putting a line around the fire in the hopes of containing it very soon. They are also monitoring wind conditions that are expected later in the afternoon.

Monitoring of the fire will be turned back over to local fire departments once the forest service deems the situation suitable to do so.

Rangers say that the woods were logged around 15 years ago and that smaller trees with lots of undergrowth and briars have begun to shoot up in the area. The thick ground-level vegetation makes the terrain rough and limits visibility.

The size of the fire is around 4-5 acres and could possibly be larger, according to the forest service. Structures are nearby but they are not involved in the blaze.

Rangers hope that the rain which is predicted to land on Tuesday will help the entire area.

Rain chances will rise to nearly 90% Tuesday and Tuesday night, which may bring between 1/2″ and 1″ of rain to the Piedmont.

There is no word as to what caused the fire to begin at this time.