Crews battle fire at Gateway Plaza in downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are responding to a fire at a downtown Greensboro building.

The fire was reported at Gateway Plaza Greensboro Senior Public Housing, at 200 Spring Garden St.

Greensboro police said in a news release that no injuries are life-threatening, but did not specify how many people are injured.

Officers on the scene said the fire started on the third floor.

The cause of the fire has not been officially determined.

A person who lives at the complex said she was told by a friend, who lives next to the apartment where the fire started, that a person fell asleep while cooking.

She also said some of her neighbors with disabilities had to be carried down the stairs by firemen.

Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping residents affected by the apartment fire.