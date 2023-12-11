DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Crashes are down along one treacherous stretch of highway in the Triad.

Deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office say the decrease comes from extra enforcement along Highway 109.

The highway is one of the straightest roads in the county and has wide shoulders, but deputies say the reality of driving it is quite different.

“It is a dangerous stretch of highway,” said Lieutenant Jerry Soles. “People get caught up not paying attention. People get distracted.”

Those distractions leave people forever memorialized on the side of the road with crosses, flowers and flags. One group of Davidson County deputies knows them well.

The TRACE team, or Traffic and Criminal Enforcement Team, is made up of five deputies who got a special assignment from Sheriff Richie Simmons at the beginning of the year to focus on the highway.

The sheriff says they and other law enforcement agencies on a state and local level are responsible for a drop in crashes in the area.

The TRACE team organizes and leads multi-agency enforcement pushes, bringing together NC State Highway Patrol, Wildlife officers and the Denton, Lexington and Thomasville Police Departments.

“The operation we had back in October which we spent three days, we had 42 speeding charges, an open container . We had three felony arrests involving methamphetamine,” Lt. Soles said.

Since October alone, they’ve hosted five of those operations.

In the past year on a state law enforcement level, troopers have written more than 2,000 citations, meaning 15% of their enforcement happens along this stretch.

While they are issuing citations for speeding, distracted driving and driving while impaired, the stops also help identify more serious drugs and weapons offenses that impact other crimes in the community.

“We never understand the ripple effect of our decision. We like to think if we stopped one car, they’re mad they got a ticket,” said Detective James Kerney with the DCSO. “But that could be the difference in 30 seconds up the road, did they have an accident or not?”

There has not been a fatal crash on this stretch of road since the end of January. The TRACE team is planning another enforcement effort for December.