ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash shut down part of northbound U.S. 220 in Rockingham County on Thursday.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m.

Traffic was backed up in the northbound and southbound lanes. As of 11 p.m., the roadway was back open.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

Our FOX8 crew on the scene saw one vehicle that was heavily damaged.

No information has been released on injuries.